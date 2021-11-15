Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Discuss Tensions In Taiwan, Human Rights During Virtual Meet

On Monday, US President Joe Biden will have a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. The US has publically supported Taiwan, which China has denounced. Tensions over China's military action near Taiwan, as well as human rights and climate change issues, are likely to be discussed during this meeting. At COP26 in Glasgow, the UK, the United States and China struck an agreement on a joint declaration on the need to address climate change.

A senior Chinese diplomat advised the United States not to manipulate the Taiwan card to contain and encircle the Chinese mainland ahead of the highly anticipated virtual conference. According to the state-run Global Times, Chinese experts believe the Taiwan issue will be a prominent point of discussion at the summit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has conveyed concerns to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over China's stance to Taiwan ahead of the talks between the two economic superpowers' leaders.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, issued a statement on Saturday which said that on November 12, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed President Biden's upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, noting that the meeting will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the US and People's Republic of China (PRC) while cooperating in areas where their interests overlap.

Blinken urged Beijing to participate in the conversation in order to reach a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan problem. Price further said that the Secretary highlighted the United States' long-standing interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and voiced worry about the People's Republic of China's ongoing military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan. Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the recovery of global GDP in light of inflation and supply chain disruptions, according to the State Department.

EU stands with Taiwan

Last week, a group of Members of the European Parliament (MEP), who are working on foreign influence in EU democratic processes arrived in Taiwan to show their support to the island country amid their situation with China. Raphael Glucksmann, the head of the European Parliament assured Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen that Taipei is not alone and that the EU stands with them.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP