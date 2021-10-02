'Machiavellian' China Today Thinks 'it Is Safer To Be Feared Than To Be Loved': Study

The latest report by a French-based research body recently described how "Machiavellian" China has built a network to exert its influence worldwide. The Strategic Research Institute of France's renowned Military College's (Irsem) report - titled ‘Chinese influence operations-- a Machiavelli moment’ - is written by an intelligence expert and China specialist Paul Cheron in partnership with political scientist Jean-Baptiste Jeangene Vilmer. According to Radio France Internationale, the report dug through the layers of secret and not-so-secret institutions, actions and designs used by China to manipulate western opinions.

The report is the "most extensive analysis of China's propaganda machine ever published in French,” the media outlet said.

According to the report, China, for a long time, wanted more to be loved than feared and it wanted to project a positive image of itself in the world. The report also states that China in recent years has shown another side of the country to the world. It goes on to add that Beijing’s influence operations have “hardened considerably” and its methods now increasingly “resemble those employed by Moscow”.

Quoting Machiavelli's The Prince, the authors said that China today thinks that "it is safer to be feared than to be loved.”

Further, while highlighting China’s influence, the report stated Beijing’s means of exerting influence abroad from “most benign” public policy to the most “malignant” clandestine activities. It said that China’s activities include attempts to aggressively manipulate public opinion abroad through think tanks, “Confucius Institutions" and media. The report also stated that Beijing is viewed with increased scepticism. It also emphasised that the EU, United Kingdom, the United States, Japan and other countries maintain a greater wariness when it comes to relations with China.

Growing concerns over China

Meanwhile, amid growing anti-China sentiment across the globe, while some nations are showcasing a united front to tackle its growing assertiveness, others seem to be not showing much interest. Ever since Joe Biden took over the US presidency, he embarked on a strategic path to counter China and its surging global influence. From stirring support among allies to joining blocs that display the strength of countries in the face of Beijing, his administration’s agenda is fairly clear when it comes to the Communist nation. Several nations have raised their voices against China regarding its repression of Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, and claim on Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Most recently, the US announced a defence strategic pact with UK and Australia angering China, yet again. China’s embassy in the US called out Washington, London and Canberra of “Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.” Meanwhile, European nations are also mulling to develop deep Indo-pacific ties amid China concerns. Even Japan, which has avoided any direct remarks against China has revamped its policy recently.

(With inputs from ANI)