Maldives Govt Reaffirms Commitment To One-China Policy, But Won't Issue Official Statement

The Maldives government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has reaffirmed its commitment to the "One-China" policy, however, the island country said that it would not issue any official statement on it, according to local media reports.

Addressing the media, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry emphasised the country's commitment to the "One China" policy, adding further that it however will not issue an official statement on the matter, reported Avas--Maldivian news agency. Notably, this comes amid the escalating tensions between China and Taiwan over the former's military exercises around Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Notably, the Chinese investment in the island country is worth billions of dollars. Also, it is pertinent to mention that along with the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also received huge investments from China and have reaffirmed their commitment to the "One China Policy".

US accuses China of 'overreacting'

The United States which also claims to believe in the One China policy has accused China of "overreacting" after Beijing started military exercises surrounding Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to the island. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, "China has chosen to overreact and use the Speaker’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait."

He asserted that Washington is prepared for "what Beijing chooses to do" and stressed that the US does not want or seek a "crisis." Kirby underscored that the US will carry out standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks.

China reacts sharply to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

It is pertinent to mention here that US Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Reacting sharply to the development, China has imposed sanctions on Pelosi as well as on immediate relatives. Besides, it also launched massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region, encircling Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military exercises have been denounced by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-ruled government for more than seven decades.