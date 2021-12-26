Myanmar Army Lets China Build Internet Firewall Unaware Of Potential Threats: Report

Widely unaware of the consequences, the Myanmar junta has sought, and probably received, China's support to build an internet firewall in a bid to thwart the spread of information against the incumbent coup d'etat leadership, which rose to power by toppling the Aung San Suu Kyi government in February 2021.

As per media reports, the Tatmadaw (the official name of the Myanmar armed forces) is currently unmindful of the fact that developing a digital strategy allows Beijing potential access to all of the junta's sensitive information.

According to Asia Times, the request for helps from the Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing comes as Myanmar still lacks in technological and digital advancement, allowing local media and citizens free access to the internet. This hence strips bare to the world its atrocities against civilians.

Notably, the junta, since its coup in February, has been highly-equipped with modern state-of-the-art arms and ammunition compared to all oppositions in the country. However, it has majorly regretted being unable to widen it's curbs on digital platforms. Turning to Beijing for help, Myanmar has now asked tech experts to build an "internet firewall" to prevent the spread of condemnation texts, images, footage, or any other form of content that undermines the current leadership.

Myanmar to control internet access in country

The Asia Times report noted that the cooperative effort of China and Myanmar is aimed at the latter's unfettered access and effective control over what can and cannot be shared and watched online in Myanmar. It is expected to be something similar to the "Great Firewall of China" that Beijing has used for years to repress critics and, in some instances, police online activities of dissidents.

While the issue is distributing in itself, experts have raised concerns over Tatmadaw's inability to figure that allowing Beijing to create a digital wall for Myanmar will allow Chinese agencies to tap into the junta's military computers and simultaneously access crucial information related to internal affairs.

"China, they say, has plenty of incentive to two into the Tatmadaw information streams after vacillating hot and cold relations and years of mutual suspicion on a range of sensitive security issues," Asia Times reported, citing experts.

It is to be noted that on February 1, the Myanmar army led by Military commander Min Aung Hlaing deposed NLD and annulled November 2021 general elections. Hlaing then declared a year-long emergency in the country after President Win Mynt was charged with breaching COVID-19 pandemic restrictions under section 25 of National Disaster Management Law. On August 1, the military commander announced that he would remain in charge until 2021, after which Myanmar might hold an election.

China and Myanmar relations

According to a report published by the US Institute of Peace in June this year, China has violated its official guidance for investment abroad by making a major deal with Myanmar military leaders. Even after the coup d'etat overthrew the National League of Democracy (NLD) Party, China continued to advance plans for a complex China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) in the country, with the military moving ahead with big joint-venture projects.

This indicates that the Chinese policymakers have accepted the hostile forces, stating that the Tatmadaw is the "glue" that holds the country together and can resolve the political crisis, according to the report.

(Image: AP/PIXABAY)