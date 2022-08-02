Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit: China Fumes At Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, Slams US 'hypocrisy'

Quick links:
Image: AP
In a series of tweets, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying called out the 'hypocrisy' of the US, and stated:
#Pelosi is being oblivious to the plethora of problems within her country and does not care about the livelihoods and wellbeing of her fellow Americans, but she has been pulling political stunts and repeating what has been proven by numerous facts to be the lie of the century.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 3, 2022
This is a typical example of “you can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep”. This exposes her sinister motive of using human rights as a pretext to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, undermine China’s stability and containing China’s development.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 3, 2022
From the #CapitolRiots , the death of #GeorgeFloyd, the Robb Elementary School shooting, and America’s over 1 million #COVID deaths, we see the hypocrisy and cold-bloodedness of the kind of democracy Pelosi referred to.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 3, 2022
Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "warmly welcomes US Congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi... it marks 1st visit by a US House Speaker in 25yrs... underscores high-level support for Taiwan-US relations from US Congress & wide scope of bilateral cooperation."
"US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is completely justified from the US's point of view. China ratcheting up this as a major issue doesn't bode well for future relations between the US & China," said Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of Central Tibetan Administration on Nacy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Representative of Office of Tibet in Taiwan on Wednesday met US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and briefed her about Tibet.
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was awarded a state honour for supporting the country.
Minister Wu accompanied @iingwen as she awarded @SpeakerPelosi a state honor for supporting our country. He then joined the president & congressional delegation in a celebration of freedom & democracy at #Taipei Guest House. #Taiwan🇹🇼-#US🇺🇸 ties are rock solid & built to last! pic.twitter.com/9uGQjRbPzZ— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 3, 2022
Before departing, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan earlier in the day and tweeted:
Together with former political prisoners our delegation visited the Nat’l Human Rights Museum: a tribute to heroes who suffered & fought for Taiwan’s Democracy. Then we heard from civil society leaders on human rights. We came to listen & learn; we left inspired by their courage. pic.twitter.com/dsKa02n0Ka— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022
As per reports, six F-15 fighters and three tanker aircraft have taken off from the US base in Okinawa, Japan, in a southerly direction soon after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taiwan.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is against foreign interference in the internal affairs of member states, said the director general on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.
Accompanied by her large delegation, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed for the US from Taipei. Here are the latest visuals from the airport.
Accompanied by her large delegation, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed for the US from Taipei. Here are the latest visuals from the airport.
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reiterated its resolve to uphold the sovereignty, liberty and democracy of the country. It stressed, "We are not eager for a fight, nor will we shy away from one". It also rubbished rumours of a missile attack by the People's Liberation Army on the Taoyuan International Airport.
#ROCArmedForces is resolved to uphold our sovereignty, liberty and democracy. We are not eager for a fight, nor will we shy away from one. pic.twitter.com/Ko0147V8oi— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022
After a fruitful one-day visit of Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taiwan.
After a fruitful one-day visit of Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taiwan.
Sharing pictures of her interaction with Legislative Yuan vice president Tsai Chi-chang, Nancy Pelosi said, "Our Congressional delegation had the great privilege of meeting with the Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-chang here in Taipei. We reiterated our ironclad support for Taiwan’s democracy, including on matters of security & stability, economic growth and governance". She also spoke virtually with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun and wished him a speedy recovery.
We also spoke virtually with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun and wished him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/2bMCmumZHp— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn sharp criticism from North Korea, which described it as an "impudent intervention" by Washington into another country's internal affairs. "The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the US in internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region," a spokesperson for the ministry told the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan much to the dismay of China, Iran on Tuesday condemned Washington's meddling in Beijing's "internal" affairs. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said the recent “tension-creating behavior” of the US officials in interfering in China’s internal affairs and violating its territorial integrity was an example of Washington's interventionist policies in different parts of the world. "This behaviour will have no outcome except the increasing of instability and the stirring of hostilities, and it is therefore condemned,” he said, as per Press TV.
"The nature of her (US Speaker Nancy Pelosi) visit to the Taiwan region is not about democracy. This is an issue about China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
"The nature of her (US Speaker Nancy Pelosi) visit to the Taiwan region is not about democracy. This is an issue about China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
In the wake of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari urged the Centre to take a leaf out of the US' playbook. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he described the visit of the US House of Representatives Speaker to Taipei as historic. As Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taipei since 1997, China registered a vociferous protest. Amid the tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control, Tewari mooted the idea of an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla going to Taiwan.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan.
Supporting China over its objection to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, "I am not in any position to talk about what their motivation was, but it does reflect the line which I have mentioned with regard to Ukraine. I have no doubt that yet again it is the desire to prove that they are immune, have free reign and can do whatever they want. I don't see any reason behind creating this flashpoint out of nowhere."
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to visit the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park.
China warns airlines to avoid areas near Taiwan as tensions rise. China warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan where it is conducting military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. An official notice was sent at late on Tuesday Hong Kong time, designating six areas of airspace as “danger zones,” according to carriers who received the message and Jang Chang Seog, a Korean transport ministry official. Flights will be restricted from 12 pm on August 4 to 12 pm on August 7.
The PLA Eastern Theater Command organized joint drills featuring Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force & Joint Logistic Support Force in the sea and air space N, SW & SE of Taiwan island.
On Wed the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized joint drills featuring Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force & Joint Logistic Support Force in the sea and air space N, SW & SE of Taiwan island pic.twitter.com/GbSstrLUxk— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 3, 2022
Amid the tensions with the US over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, ex-Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said that China will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. Jiechi said that China has developed its own nuclear weapons in self-defense and strictly adheres to its obligations.
During the press conference, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated, "There's a struggle between democracy and autocracy in the world. As China uses its soft power in order to gain support, we've to talk about Taiwan in terms of its technological advancement and show people Taiwan's courage to become more democratic". She added, "The demonstration of democracy offers a strong contrast to what's happening in mainland China. No more evidence is needed on what happened in Hong Kong, one country two systems didn't happen. We don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force:".
Taiwan | Demonstration of democracy offers a strong contrast to what's happening in mainland China. No more evidence is needed on what happened in Hong Kong, one country two systems didn't happen. We don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force: US Speaker Pelosi at a presser pic.twitter.com/s51Gs9wdgy— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022
Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by US-Chinese tensions over US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Chinese Ambassador to the ASEAN Deng Xijun revealed that live fire exercises will be conducted in 6 areas surrounding the Taiwan island in the next few days. He stated that entry will be prohibited.
#Live-fire exercises will be conducted in 6 areas surrounding #Taiwan island in the next few days. Entry will be prohibited. pic.twitter.com/e3zAopvHEI— Ambassador Deng Xijun (@China2ASEAN) August 3, 2022
Commenting on China's critical reaction to her visit, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lamented that China has stood in the way of Taiwan. She averred that China was making a fuss probably because she is the US Speaker.
#ChinaVsAmerica | China has stood in the way of Taiwan: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi— Republic (@republic) August 3, 2022
WATCH Pelosi-Tsai joint briefing post meeting - https://t.co/QlgoQVwBu3 pic.twitter.com/T8WNMLpLXW
"China suspends imports of citrus fruits, chilled white hairtail & frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan region from Wednesday, says country's General Administration of Customs," libijian, Consul General of China to Karachi stated.
Speaking at the press conference, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that there was great enthusiasm for the US-Taiwan relationship. Maintaining that solidarity for Taiwan is important, she explained that economy, security and governance are three important aspects. She mentioned that they discussed how to strengthen the bilateral ties and hinted at the possibility of a trade agreement between the two countries.
#ChinaVsAmerica | There is great enthusiasm for US-Taiwan relationship. Security, governance & economy are 3 important parts. Our relationship is strong & we discussed how to make it stronger. Trade agreement possible soon: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/QlgoQVwBu3 pic.twitter.com/tkSEYHEwWk— Republic (@republic) August 3, 2022
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen addressed a joint press conference after their meeting. Tsai Ing-wen expressed her commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and stressed that her country has been open to a constructive dialogue.
#ChinaVsAmerica | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen addresses US-Taiwan joint press conference— Republic (@republic) August 3, 2022
Tune in here to WATCH - https://t.co/QlgoQVwBu3 pic.twitter.com/0nLD8A75r9
After her meeting with the Taiwan President, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to interact with the media and human rights activists at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park.