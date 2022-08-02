Last Updated:

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit: China Fumes At Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, Slams US 'hypocrisy'

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Malaysia on Tuesday and visited Taiwan, escalating tensions with China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation left from a Malaysian air force base after a brief stopover that included a lunch meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, an official said.

20:50 IST, August 3rd 2022
China fumes at Pelosi's Taiwan visit, slams US 'hypocrisy'

In a series of tweets, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying called out the 'hypocrisy' of the US, and stated:

 

19:27 IST, August 3rd 2022
Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "warmly welcomes US Congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi... it marks 1st visit by a US House Speaker in 25yrs... underscores high-level support for Taiwan-US relations from US Congress & wide scope of bilateral cooperation."

17:32 IST, August 3rd 2022
'US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan completely justified': Sikyong of Central Tibetan Administration

"US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is completely justified from the US's point of view. China ratcheting up this as a major issue doesn't bode well for future relations between the US & China," said Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of Central Tibetan Administration on Nacy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. 

17:01 IST, August 3rd 2022
Representative of Office of Tibet in Taiwan meets Nancy Pelosi

Representative of Office of Tibet in Taiwan on Wednesday met US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and briefed her about Tibet.

 

16:15 IST, August 3rd 2022
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gets state honour for supporting Taiwan

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was awarded a state honour for supporting the country. 

 

16:09 IST, August 3rd 2022
Pelosi visits National Human Rights Museum; 'A tribute to heroes who fought for Taiwan’s Democracy'

Before departing, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan earlier in the day and tweeted:

 

15:25 IST, August 3rd 2022
Six F-15 fighters & three tanker aircraft take off from US base in Okinawa: Report

As per reports, six F-15 fighters and three tanker aircraft have taken off from the US base in Okinawa, Japan, in a southerly direction soon after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taiwan. 

 

15:22 IST, August 3rd 2022
SCO against foreign interference in internal affairs of member states, says director general

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is against foreign interference in the internal affairs of member states, said the director general on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

14:54 IST, August 3rd 2022
Visuals of US Speaker leaving Taiwan

Accompanied by her large delegation, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed for the US from Taipei. Here are the latest visuals from the airport.

 

14:45 IST, August 3rd 2022
Taiwan reiterates resolve to uphold sovereignty

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reiterated its resolve to uphold the sovereignty, liberty and democracy of the country. It stressed, "We are not eager for a fight, nor will we shy away from one". It also rubbished rumours of a missile attack by the People's Liberation Army on the Taoyuan International Airport.

 

14:16 IST, August 3rd 2022
Nancy Pelosi departs from Taiwan

After a fruitful one-day visit of Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taiwan. 

 

14:16 IST, August 3rd 2022
Nancy Pelosi speaks to Legislative Yuan president

Sharing pictures of her interaction with Legislative Yuan vice president Tsai Chi-chang, Nancy Pelosi said, "Our Congressional delegation had the great privilege of meeting with the Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-chang here in Taipei. We reiterated our ironclad support for Taiwan’s democracy, including on matters of security & stability, economic growth and governance". She also spoke virtually with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun and wished him a speedy recovery.

 

14:04 IST, August 3rd 2022
North Korea throws weight behind China

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn sharp criticism from North Korea, which described it as an "impudent intervention" by Washington into another country's internal affairs. "The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the US in internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region," a spokesperson for the ministry told the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). 

14:04 IST, August 3rd 2022
Iran hits out at US

As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan much to the dismay of China, Iran on Tuesday condemned Washington's meddling in Beijing's "internal" affairs. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said the recent “tension-creating behavior” of the US officials in interfering in China’s internal affairs and violating its territorial integrity was an example of Washington's interventionist policies in different parts of the world. "This behaviour will have no outcome except the increasing of instability and the stirring of hostilities, and it is therefore condemned,” he said, as per Press TV.

12:59 IST, August 3rd 2022
China slams Pelosi visit

"The nature of her (US Speaker Nancy Pelosi) visit to the Taiwan region is not about democracy. This is an issue about China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. 

 

12:52 IST, August 3rd 2022
Congress pitches Indian delegation's visit to Taiwan

In the wake of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari urged the Centre to take a leaf out of the US' playbook. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he described the visit of the US House of Representatives Speaker to Taipei as historic. As Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taipei since 1997, China registered a vociferous protest. Amid the tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control, Tewari mooted the idea of an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla going to Taiwan. 

12:16 IST, August 3rd 2022
US Speaker visits White Terror Memorial Park

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan.

 

11:38 IST, August 3rd 2022
Russia FM backs China

Supporting China over its objection to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, "I am not in any position to talk about what their motivation was, but it does reflect the line which I have mentioned with regard to Ukraine. I have no doubt that yet again it is the desire to prove that they are immune, have free reign and can do whatever they want. I don't see any reason behind creating this flashpoint out of nowhere."

11:30 IST, August 3rd 2022
Nancy Pelosi to visit White Terror Memorial

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to visit the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park. 

 

10:56 IST, August 3rd 2022
China warns airlines

China warns airlines to avoid areas near Taiwan as tensions rise. China warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan where it is conducting military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. An official notice was sent at late on Tuesday Hong Kong time, designating six areas of airspace as “danger zones,” according to carriers who received the message and Jang Chang Seog, a Korean transport ministry official. Flights will be restricted from 12 pm on August 4 to 12 pm on August 7.

10:44 IST, August 3rd 2022
Visuals of Chinese military exercise

The PLA Eastern Theater Command organized joint drills featuring Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force & Joint Logistic Support Force in the sea and air space N, SW & SE of Taiwan island.

 

10:33 IST, August 3rd 2022
China won't be the first to use nuclear weapons: Ex-FM

Amid the tensions with the US over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, ex-Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said that China will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. Jiechi said that China has developed its own nuclear weapons in self-defense and strictly adheres to its obligations.

10:19 IST, August 3rd 2022
We don't anything to happen to Taiwan by force: Nancy Pelosi

During the press conference, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated, "There's a struggle between democracy and autocracy in the world. As China uses its soft power in order to gain support, we've to talk about Taiwan in terms of its technological advancement and show people Taiwan's courage to become more democratic". She added, "The demonstration of democracy offers a strong contrast to what's happening in mainland China. No more evidence is needed on what happened in Hong Kong, one country two systems didn't happen. We don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force:". 

 

10:19 IST, August 3rd 2022
Impact on stock markets

Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by US-Chinese tensions over US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

09:55 IST, August 3rd 2022
China to conduct live-fire exercises in 6 areas around Taiwan

Chinese Ambassador to the ASEAN Deng Xijun revealed that live fire exercises will be conducted in 6 areas surrounding the Taiwan island in the next few days. He stated that entry will be prohibited.

 

09:50 IST, August 3rd 2022
China has stood in the way of Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi

Commenting on China's critical reaction to her visit, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lamented that China has stood in the way of Taiwan. She averred that China was making a fuss probably because she is the US Speaker.

 

09:47 IST, August 3rd 2022
China suspends import of citrus fruits from Taiwan

"China suspends imports of citrus fruits, chilled white hairtail & frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan region from Wednesday, says country's General Administration of Customs," libijian, Consul General of China to Karachi stated.

 

 

09:43 IST, August 3rd 2022
Solidarity for Taiwan is important: Nancy Pelosi

Speaking at the press conference, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that there was great enthusiasm for the US-Taiwan relationship. Maintaining that solidarity for Taiwan is important, she explained that economy, security and governance are three important aspects. She mentioned that they discussed how to strengthen the bilateral ties and hinted at the possibility of a trade agreement between the two countries.

 

09:40 IST, August 3rd 2022
Nancy Pelosi & Taiwan President address joint presser

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen addressed a joint press conference after their meeting. Tsai Ing-wen expressed her commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and stressed that her country has been open to a constructive dialogue.

 

09:22 IST, August 3rd 2022
Nancy Pelosi to meet human rights activists

After her meeting with the Taiwan President, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to interact with the media and human rights activists at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park.

 

