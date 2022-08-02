Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit: China Fumes At Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, Slams US 'hypocrisy'

Supporting China over its objection to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, "I am not in any position to talk about what their motivation was, but it does reflect the line which I have mentioned with regard to Ukraine. I have no doubt that yet again it is the desire to prove that they are immune, have free reign and can do whatever they want. I don't see any reason behind creating this flashpoint out of nowhere."