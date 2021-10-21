Not China, Next Dalai Lama Will Be Chosen By Present Dalai & Tibet: Tawang Monastery Abbot

Gyangbung Tulku Rinpoche, Abbot of Tawang Monastery, on Thursday said that Xi Jinping administration had no right to decide the next Dalai Lama as the current Dalai could make the decision and called India's support essential for it. He claimed that China wanted to dominate Asia but that is not possible in the 21st century.

"It is doing rounds that China wants to decide the 15th Dalai Lama. They have no right. It is just up to the present Dalai Lama to decide the successor. In China, they try to stop religion. They mix religion with politics. It is a concern for all. Even the US said China doesn't have the right...present Dalai, Tibet government will decide next Dalai Lama. Indian support is also essential," the Rinpoche was quoted as saying ANI.

He added, the current Dalai Lama describes himself as the person of Bharat and grew up eating dal-chawal. "In Bharat, all dharmas live together in harmony, that is what Dalai Lama talks about wherever he is invited," Rinpoche said

He also thanked India for spreading the message of peace. The chief of Tawang Monastery also expressed glee at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Buddhist circuit. "We are really happy with the initiative. PM Modi also supports Buddhism. In November, a Buddhist seminar will also take place so I'm delighted about it."

In a major boost to Buddhist tourism, PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kushinagar international airport that will link the city with other important sites of the Buddhism circuit in India. Kushinagar is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site as it is believed to be the final resting place of the Gautam Buddha. The airport will shorten the route in Bodhgaya, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sarnath, Shravasti, Rajgir, Vaishali and Sankisa, boosting the development of a Buddhist theme-based circuit.

"India is the centre of reverence, faith, and inspiration of the Buddhist society around the world and the airport will be a major boost towards it", Modi said adding that special attention has been given to the creation of facilities for devotees in order to develop the place associated with Buddha and will thus enable to provide better connectivity to devotees from across the world.

(With ANI inputs)