Plane Crash In China: Here Are The 10 Things We Know So Far About Crash

A Chinese flight carrying 132 people crashed in the southern region of Guangxi, state media reported on March 21. According to CCTV footage, the crash involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 and took place near Wuzhou in Teng county.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) stated that rescuers had been dispatched and that the number of dead and injured had yet to be confirmed.

Plane Crash in China: Here are the 10 Things we know so far

According to the CAAC, the aircraft was carrying 123 passengers and 9 flight crew members.

According to data from flight-tracking service FlightRadar24, the flight that crashed seemed to be Flight No. MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou.

After 0620 GMT, the Boeing 737-89P rapidly dropped speed before commencing a steep fall, according to the data. The plane's data transmission stopped about southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.

According to reports, the 737 flying from Kunming to Guangzhou collided with a mountain in Guangxi, and a fire broke out at the crash scene. There hasn't been any word about casualties yet.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration said it had dispatched a team of officials, while the Guangxi Fire Department said it was working to put out a mountainside fire sparked by the crash.

NASA satellite data also revealed a large fire near where the jet went down at the time of the crash.

According to one villager, the aircraft involved in the crash had "completely fallen apart," and he had seen nearby forest areas destroyed by a fire caused by the plane's crash onto the mountainside, Chinese state media reported.

On Monday afternoon, local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived in Guangzhou as planned after taking off from Kunming shortly after 1:00 p.m. (0500 GMT).

In recent years, China has had an enviable record of air safety in a country crisscrossed by newly built airports and serviced by new airlines established to match the country's breakneck growth over the last few decades.

In 2010, a Henan Airlines flight crashed in Heilongjiang province's northeastern region, killing at least 42 of the 92 people on board, though the final toll was never confirmed. It was the last commercial passenger flight crash in China that resulted in civilian casualties. The deadliest Chinese commercial flight crash occurred in 1994, when China Northwest Airlines crashed, killing all 160 people on board.

(Image: AP)