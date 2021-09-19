Press Freedom Groups Appeal China Government To Release Journalist Zhang Zhan

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), on Saturday, wrote a letter to the Chinese government stressing the deteriorating health condition of Chinese journalist and former lawyer Zhang Zhan. The scribe federation addressed the letter to the Communist government after several media reports claimed that the health condition of Zhang Zhan was continuously deteriorating as she was on a hunger strike to protest the arbitrary charges against her. In the letter, IFJ urged the Chinese government to release the journalist and former lawyer immediately. It is worth mentioning that Zhang Zhan had covered the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan in February 2020 and exposed the methods employed by the Chinese authorities to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Subsequently, Zhan was arrested in May last year. According to the Chinese government, the journalist was involved in spreading false information through various online platforms. The accusation also claimed that the scribe had speculated on the outbreak while interviewing foreign news organisations. Since then, she has been facing a four-year jail term. Several media reports claimed that the health condition of the scribe had been declined severely due to malnutrition caused by hunger strikes.

"Today, a total of 43 non-governmental organisations dedicated to defending the freedom of the press, including the IFJ, today issued a joint letter addressed to China's leader Xi Jinping calling for Zhang's release, after she was reported to have suffered significant weight loss, stomach ulcers and reflux esophagitis," the IFJ said in a statement on Friday.

Press freedom group appeal to the Chinese government to allow the scribe's parents to meet her

The joint letter said: "On the grounds of basic human dignity, we appeal to you, Chairman, to grant Zhang Zhan the opportunity to meet her parents again by exercising the power granted to you by Article 80 of the Chinese Constitution and ensuring that she is released before it is too late." Also, the International Federation of Journalists expressed grave concern over the treatment of the Chinese reporter and appealed to President Xi Xinping to immediately release her. Notably, this was not the first time when the Communist government tried to suppress journalists in china or the freedom of the press. On several occasions, the Chinese government invoked draconian laws against the media companies.

