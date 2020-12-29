Russia-China Ties 'will Not Break', Xi Jinping Assures Putin Amid Rising Tensions With US

In an indirect dig to the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that China-Russia bilateral relationship can resist any attempts of division by a ‘third nation’ along with other global challenges. Amid deteriorating China-US ties over a range of issues, Beijing signalled Washington that its relations with Moscow are strong following a telephonic conversation between Putin and Jinping.

As per reports, in the conversation between both the leaders, Chinese President told Russia’s Putin that the relationship between China and Russia “has strong independent value”, indicating that the rapport between both the nations will further develop despite the policies introduced by the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden. The statement by the Chinese foreign ministry quoting Xi said that the Sino-Russian relations “are not affected by changes in the international situation.”

“Sino-Russian relations are not affected by changes in the international situation or interference by any other factors. Strengthening strategic cooperation between China and Russia can effectively resist any attempt to suppress and divide the two countries,” the statement said. “China is willing to unswervingly develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Russia in the new era,” it added.

Read - China Shuts Parts Of Beijing Ahead Of Lunar New Year As New COVID-19 Cases Rise

Read - Japan Gave Key Inputs On Uyghur Clampdown To US, UK Amid Calls To Join 'Five Eyes': Report

China consolidating ties with other nations

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks came as China is attempting to consolidate its relations with other countries ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021. As per reports, an investment deal between China and the European Union (EU)is also expected to take its shape soon after nearly seven years of negotiations.

Meanwhile, senior Chinese officials have either met or held a conversation with South Asian and European officials in recent weeks. This was after the US imposed sanctions on China and even pledged to take a more stringent approach against Beijing while Moscow has it is not expecting “anything good” from Biden.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has even said that Moscow was not expecting “anything good” from US President-elect Joe Biden. In an interview with news agency Interfax, Ryabkov accused Biden’s administration of “Russophobia”. He also added that Biden threw mud at his country due to which Russia “definitely” doesn’t expect anything good.

Read - Hong Kongers Charged In China Plead Guilty, Relatives Told

Read - Australia Calls For Independent Inquiry Into COVID-19 Origin Amid Tensions With China