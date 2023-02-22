S Jaishankar Schools Rahul On China; Says Cong Can't Understand Words Beginning With 'C'

S Jaishankar had a sharp reaction to questions over the Congress party's criticism of PM Modi's China policy. Underlining that the current dispensation has a much stronger stance on China than previous governments, Jaishankar said, "The Chinese captured it in October 1962, they came there in 1958 -- When did that area come under China?" The External Affairs Minister was speaking to ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash in an interview.

In a comment layered with sarcasm, Jaishanakar said Rahul Gandhi must have a problem understanding words beginning with 'C'. "They [Congress] must have some problem understanding words beginning with 'C'. I think they are deliberately misrepresenting the situation," Jaishankar said. The Chinese first came there in 1958 and the Chinese captured it in October 1962. Now you are going to blame the Modi government in 2023 for a bridge that the Chinese captured in 1962 and you don't have the honesty to say that it is where it happened," Jaishankar said.

A history lesson for Congress

S Jaishankar said the government faced criticism over the Chinese building a bridge over the Pangong Lake last year, but that area was captured by the Chinese and has been under illegal Chinese occupation since 1962. "You don’t have the honesty to say when it happened, and everyone saying that we've our troops up there, should’ve border infra but why didn’t you build it?" The External Affairs Minister said the Indian defence budget has grown five times under PM Modi's government.

"Look at the roads, bridges being made- it's tripled. This government is serious about border infrastructure. India’s relationship with major powers is good. China is an exception because it violated agreements that we have a defiant posture at the border due to hostilities. Overall India’s relationship with major powers is good, relationship with Europe is the best ever we had," the External Affairs Minister said.