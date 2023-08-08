'Shockingly Bad': China Hacked Japan's Sensitive Defence Networks, US Officials Reveal How

Amid a backdrop of growing global cyber threats, reports have emerged detailing a potentially alarming breach in Japan's defence infrastructure. The Washington Post recently published an article asserting that China had successfully hacked into Japan's classified defence networks, igniting concerns over the security of sensitive military information.

The alleged hacking, which reportedly took place in the fall of 2020, targeted what experts describe as Japan's "most sensitive computer systems" – the Defence Ministry's classified defence networks. Former senior US officials, cited by The Washington Post, disclosed that the hackers (backed by China) gained deep and persistent access, raising suspicions that they sought to obtain critical data, including military plans, capabilities, and assessments of vulnerabilities.

How bad was the breach?

One former US military official characterised the situation as "bad — shockingly bad", highlighting the gravity of the breach. Despite these revelations, Japan's Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada refrained from confirming the veracity of the report during a news conference in Tokyo. Hamada stated that while Japan and the US maintain close communication on cybersecurity matters, no conclusive evidence of leaked confidential information from the Defence Ministry has been ascertained as a result of the cyberattack.

Japan's response to the alleged breach is of paramount importance, given the potentially compromising nature of the targeted information. The report suggests that the issue persisted well into 2021, even as measures were taken to bolster network security. It's claimed that some US officials held concerns about the Japanese response, implying that the matter was not being given adequate attention.

The breach raised alarm bells in US

Notably, the incident prompted swift action from US authorities. National Security Agency chief General Paul Nakasone and then-White House deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger reportedly flew to Tokyo to address the defence minister, and concerns were significant enough that the prime minister himself was alerted.

This reported breach has wider implications beyond bilateral relations between the US and Japan. As cybersecurity becomes an increasingly pressing global issue, vulnerabilities in defence networks could compromise the ability to share critical intelligence. While Tokyo is reportedly working to enhance its cyber defences, the allegations serve as a stark reminder that the digital battlefield is as crucial as traditional military domains.

The incident underscores the ever-evolving nature of modern conflicts, where data breaches and cyber intrusions are new frontlines in the struggle for national security. In this era of heightened technological interconnectedness, safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining robust cybersecurity measures have never been more critical.