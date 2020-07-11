'Slandering China-Africa Relations Won't Make America Great Again': Zhao Slams Pompeo

In the latest retaliatory attack on the United States, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that ‘discrediting cooperation between China and Africa and slandering its relations will not make America great again'.

Taking a dig at President Donald Trump’s popular campaign slogan, Chinese MFA Spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded to US Secretary Mike Pompeo’s remarks that ‘China aids Africa in exchange for benefits.’

Pompeo had stated that only the US and European countries are real partners for Africa as it provides humanitarian assistance to African countries, while China provides assistance in exchange for benefits.

"African countries have the most say about who is sincerely serving the well-being of its people,” Zhao said at a press conference. “I would like to remind Mr. Pompeo that discrediting China-Africa cooperation and slandering China-Africa relations will not 'make America great again,' and such efforts will not succeed," he added.

‘China regards Africa as a good brother’

Further stressing on the relations between the two territories, Zhao said that China respects the will and needs of African countries and upholds sincerity, amity, and good faith.

Along with the provision of epidemic control, Chinese medical teams in Africa launched nearly 400 training sessions in the continent, which helped in combating COVID-19, Zhao noted.

"China's aid to Africa and China-Africa economic and trade cooperation have effectively promoted economic and social development, improved people's livelihoods, and brought solid benefits to African people," he said.

