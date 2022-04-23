Taiwan Developing Advanced Missiles, Drones Amidst Threat Of Chinese Invasion

Taiwan is developing new advanced missiles and drones to attack enemy air bases as Chinese excursions into the island’s airspace hit a record high. According to a report presented in the parliament, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology said that the upcoming weaponry could bring down cruise missiles and UAVs posing threat to the country's security. One of the projectiles being manufactured called the Hsiung Sheng missile has a range of 1000 kilometres and could hit terrestrial targets as well as carry our airfield functions, a report published in Taipei Times revealed.

Taipei’s decision has come in the wake of the ravaging Russia-Ukraine war which has served as a warning for the island that China could attempt a similar invasion. The Ing-Wen government has injected additional funding into the defence budget of T$471.7 billion with a special focus on the production of advanced weapons and defence systems. About 64% of the total funding is planned to be spent on mass production of homegrown missiles and “high performance" ships.

Beijing claims sovereign rights over the pacific island located roughly 100 miles from its coast but Taipei has repeatedly claimed that it was an independent entity. Speaking at the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on July 1 last year, President Xi Jinping vowed for complete reunification of the motherland, fuelling fears of a possible annexation of the pacific island by Beijing. In addition, Jinping also vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for Taiwan.

Japan-US to discuss Taiwan crisis

This comes as Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi is set to meet his American counterparts Lloyd Austin next month. According to a report by Kyodo News, both the ministers will discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and are also expected to hold a closed-door meeting on China's aggressive actions against Taiwan. Citing experts, the media report said that the Japanese minister will try to persuade China could attack self-ruled Taiwan, in line with Russia's attack on Kyiv. Earlier in January, when Kishi and Austin held virtual "two-plus-two" security talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they expressed grave concern about the Communist government's attempts to "undermine the rules-based order".

(Image: AP)