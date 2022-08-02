Taiwan Flags 21 Chinese Aircraft For Breaching Its Defence Zone Amid Pelosi's Visit

Amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the island nation's ministry of defence said that 21 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone.

China's defence ministry had said that it will conduct targeted military operations on Tuesday night to "safeguard national sovereignty" in response to Pelosi's visit. It vowed to “resolutely thwart external interference and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist attempts."

21 PLA aircraft (J-11*8, J-16*10, KJ-500 AEW&C, Y-9 EW and Y-8 ELINT) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/F5Qf2OVXao pic.twitter.com/1EJEdsDQGM — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 2, 2022

21 PLA aircraft enter Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ

Eight J-11 aircraft

Ten J-16 aircraft

One Air Police-500 aircraft

One Yun-9 communication countermeasure aircraft

One Yun-8 reconnaissance aircraft

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing's 'serious consequences' threat

Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan despite threats from China of serious consequences. The US speaker, who has become the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the island nation, assured 'America's unwavering commitment' to supporting Taiwan's 'vibrant democracy'.

The White House in a statement said that Pelosi's visit is not a violation of sovereignty. It added that it will not be intimidated by the "bellicose rhetoric" of China.

America said that there is no reason for Pelosi's trip to become a pretext for some sort of action by China.

'Uncivilized campaign of imperialists': Jinping on Pelosi's visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping reacted to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit of Taiwan. The leader of the Chinese Communist Party said that Pelosi's visit to the island nation is a demonstration of an uncivilised campaign of the imperialists.

Jinping also said that Beijing will continue to look at the world with eyes wide open so that it does not miss any provocation from the "American reactionaries".

"We continue to look at the world with wide eyes so as not to miss any provocation from the American reactionaries,” the Chinese President said.

He added, "Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is another demonstration of the uncivilized campaign of the imperialists and the victory of the Chinese Communist Party."

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after the Communists conquered a civil war on the mainland. Washington holds informal relations and defence ties with Taipei. However, China claims Taiwan as its own territory, a step US doesn't support.