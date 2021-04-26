Taiwan Highlights China's 'ruthless' Bullying And Aggression In International Forums

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te recently stated that Taiwan does not come under China and it is a "sovereign state". The statement came amid increasing suppression from China on Taiwan. The Vice President was speaking at the "Global Taiwan National Affairs Symposium" 2021. Lai added that Chinese "bullying and aggression" is becoming "ruthless".

He also marked China's step to block Taiwan from participating in World Health Assembly (WHA) and other such organizations.

"China's bullying and aggression against Taiwan are becoming ruthless like smuggling Taiwan's allies and restricting Taiwan's participation from World Health Assembly (WHA) and other world bodies," mentioned Vice President Lai Ching-te

In his opening remarks for the event, Lai added that it is the people of Taiwan who will decide the future of the nation.

"No one else but the 23 million people of Taiwan are independent to decide the future of the nation as they are entitled to do so," added Lai Ching-te.

He also added that there is no debate on the fact that Taiwan is not a subordinate to China.

Boosted grey-zone approaches

Since September 2020, the Jinping administration has boosted the grey-zone approach by regularly sending aircraft to Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), occurring mostly in the southwest corner of the zone and generally carrying one or more slow-flying turbojet. Earlier, Taiwan's premiere Tseng-Chang called the interference by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ "unnecessary" and "thoughtless".

China over Taiwan

Several times earlier China has claimed that Taiwan comes under the Chinese regime and a tussle between the two countries has been going on for a long time. China has even warned Indian media to not identify Taiwan as an independent nation. The two sides have been under separate governments for seven decades. Taiwan is located in the southeastern zone of mainland China.

Taiwan has also claimed that China's increasing oppression is a result of a better strategic partnership with international democracies such as the US, but China has repeatedly denied that claim. China has warned Taiwan's independence as war. China's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson, Wu Quian during January threatened people wanting Taiwan's independence. He also compared the situation with "fire" and stated not to play with it or else those interfering will be set on it.

(inputs from ANI)