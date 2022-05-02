Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang Slams China's 'cruel' Zero-COVID Policy

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-Chang, on Sunday, denounced “cruel” lockdowns imposed by the Chinese administration and said that Taipei had a plan to deal with infection outbreaks. Addressing media reporters, he said that countries around the globe are now opening up to live with viruses, but China has pushed millions of its residents behind closed doors. Battered with increasing coronavirus cases, the Xi Jinping administration has adopted a ‘Zeo COVID policy’, triggering a massive crisis in the country.

“We will not lock down the country and cities as cruelly as China. We have a plan and there is a rhythm to it, "he said as reported by The Independent. The lawmaker also said that the government has prepared a ‘New Taiwan Model’ and has also bolstered vaccination campaigns. Notably, Taiwan cases have increased by over 40 per cent since March however most infections are asymptomatic or mild. The death rate has been as slow as low as 0.8 per cent.

China suspends schools, funerals

As a fresh wave of deadly coronavirus infection grips China, the Xi Jinping administration has shut schools and suspended weddings and funerals in the country's capital Beijing. As per the city’s Educational bureau, all the schools have been ordered to finish classes by Fridays. The move was apparently taken to avoid a Shanghai-like lockdown, where people have been subjected to restriction and violence and triggering a food crisis.

Shanghai-known as China’s financial hub is witnessing its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. The 26 million-strong city has been engulfed by food shortages, overwhelmed quarantine facilities, and clashes between citizens and health workers. Meanwhile, furious residents have posted videos of people yelling from the balconies of apartments out of frustration caused by harsh measures imposed by the authorities.

China's Zero COVID policy

China, last month, implemented a notorious zero-COVID policy in order to eliminate all infections by enforcing strict lockdowns and transferring all patients to secure institutions. Now, in a recent report, AP has said that volunteers and government workers in Shanghai have erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes. Meanwhile, the World Bank and some investment banks recently issued warnings about the damage caused by the intolerant COVID policy to the country's economy's growth.

