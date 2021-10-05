Taiwan Says 'China's Military Pressure Urges Us To Be Prepared For Combat'

Taiwan's Defence Minister on Tuesday said that military pressure from Beijing was an opportunity to enhance the island nation's military combat readiness. Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng noted that Chinese military manoeuvres near Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) put much pressure on Taipei military forces.

"This pressure is also a boost, urging us to be prepared for combat." said Kuo-cheng

His response comes as Taiwan prepares for its National Day celebration which will be held on October 10. On Monday, Beijing deployed 56 military aircraft in the largest show of force to date which went on for three days. In response, the Taiwanese Air Force scrambled its fighter planes and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defence system, the ministry said.

US slams China over 'provocative' military activity near Taiwan

The United States on Monday has said that Chinese military activity near Taiwan is provocative. During her briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Washington remains concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan. She added that the Chinese military activity is destabilising risk miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability. The US response comes after China sent a record number of warplanes that flew over Taiwan Straits.

"We urge Beijing to seize its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan, and we have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said Psaki. "That's why we will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability. We maintain our commitments, as outlined in the three communiques, Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances," she said.

Psaki added that the United States' commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region. She also informed that the US would monitor the situation very closely. "We have been clear, privately and publicly, about our concern about the PRC's pressure and coercion toward Taiwan, and we will continue to watch the situation very closely," she said.

China sends 56 warplanes towards Taiwan

In one of its most aggressive stances against Taiwan, Beijing deployed a record 56 military planes towards Taiwan’s sovereign airspace. Taiwan’s defence ministry on October 4 said that the first sortie consisted of 52 jets, including 34 J-16 fighter aircraft and 12 H-6 bombers that flew near the island’s air corridor. After that, at least four Chinese J-16s entered a southwestern part of Taiwan's air defence identification zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry stated in a document on Twitter. Taiwanese Air Force scrambled to intercept the jets out of the island, flagging China’s attempts of incursions, Taiwan’s defence ministry further stated.

