Taiwan's Independence Could Expose US To 'Unbearable Price': China Issues Warning

Marking the latest escalation in the ongoing war of words between the US and China, Beijing has warned Washington that it might face consequences over its Taiwan-related actions. Addressing media reporters, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that by supporting Taiwan’s independence movement, the White House was not only jeopardizing the island’s safety but also exposing the US to an 'unbearable price.' Notably, American support to Taiwan’s recognition as an autonomous state has multiplied manifold under the incumbent Joe Biden administration- a move that has become evident by frequent visits to the island by US delegates.

Speaking to state media on Thursday, Wang cautioned that by "encouraging 'Taiwan independence' forces" Washington "not only puts Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation but also exposes the United States to an unbearable price,” as reported by Sputnik. In addendum, Wang also said that Taipei has no other way forward other than reunification with the mainland which it has been resisting.

China claims sovereign rights over the Pacific Island located roughly 100 miles from its coast and has been using carrots and sticks to make its democratically elected government surrender. Speaking at the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on 1 July, President Xi Jinping vowed for complete reunification of the motherland, fuelling fears of a possible annexation of the pacific island by Beijing. Notably, Washington has raised serious concerns over China's growing belligerence on Taipei and its clampdown on international trade rules for the self-ruled island by exerting economic pressure.

'US manipulating Taiwan issue to take control of China'

This comes as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, last week, accused some US forces of manipulating the Taiwan issue to take control of China. “Washington should stop developing military ties with Taipei […] so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations and to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said. It is imperative to note that his remarks came after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan publicly announced that the US take every step to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

