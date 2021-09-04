Taliban Spokesman Says China To Keep Embassy Open In Kabul & Increase Humanitarian Aid

A Taliban spokesperson on Friday, 3 September 2021, said that China has promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and increase humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country. While taking to Twitter, ​​Suhail Shaheen said that Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the insurgent group’s political office in Doha, held a telephonic conversation with China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao. Shaheen said that the two sides discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and future relations.

“China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for [the] treatment of COVID-19,” the spokesman continued.

China supports 'open and inclusive' Afghan govt

It is worth noting that China has repeatedly slammed the US for the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan. It has said that it is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with the Taliban following their takeover. China supports forming of an “open and inclusive” government in Afghanistan with the consultations of other factions.

Beijing's mouthpiece, Global Times, recently also remarked that China was willing to extend its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) benefits to the Taliban, in case it seeks to "build Afghanistan". However, Beijing has not yet formally recognised the Taliban as the de facto government and is wary of the group providing support to Uyghur separatists looking to infiltrate its border region of Xinjiang. A Chinese government official said that the insurgents must comply with their pledge of not permitting any terrorist forces especially the 'Uyghur militant group' from Xinjiang province, called the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

The Taliban, on the other hand, considers China as their “main partner”. Official spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the Chinese government is ready to invest and rebuild Afghanistan which presents a “fundamental and remarkable opportunity” for the Taliban. According to The Guardian, Mujahid said the Taliban gives much importance to the 'One Belt, One Road' project and is committed to reviving the ancient Silk Road. "We possess rich copper mines and that will be further modernised with the Chinese assistance. At the same time we can finally say that China represents our ticket to the International markets," Mujahid said, as reported by the British news website.

