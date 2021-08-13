'There's No Place Like Home', Netizens Cheer As China Confirms Wandering Elephants' Return

After a 17-month long trek through China, an elephant herd is finally seen returning to its previous destination. With their long trip through southwest China, a herd of 14 Asian elephants grabbed the attention of many while making international news for raiding farms, residences, and even a retirement home in quest of food. In December last year, China's roaming elephants fled from the nature reserve in Pu'er, Yunnan province.

An emergency committee has been formed to ensure that the wild elephants take the proper path and return to their habitat. According to the news website, the committee has utilised electric fences, bait, and fake roadways to ensure that the elephants follow the proper path.

In the video, it is seen that they have taken some fierce path to return. It is observed that they have travelled through rocky roads, muddy swamps, bridges and even concrete roads within localities. But the most adorable part is that all the elephants were travelling together while the little elephants were seen toiling around their parents' legs.

The video was shared through an account by the name “Now this” on Twitter with a caption, “After months of roaming across China's Yunnan province, a herd of 14 elephants have finally returned to their protective habitat, according to wildlife protection officials.”

Check the video here:

After months of roaming across China's Yunnan province, a herd of 14 elephants has finally returned to their protective habitat, according to wildlife protection officials. pic.twitter.com/k4uzZ6o0a9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2021

Just after the video was published, people expressed their emotions while flooding the internet with reactions. The video got viral with more than 1,196 likes and 252 retweets. In the post, several netizens commented, one of the account users said “Maybe it was their summer vacation trip? There's no place like home”, while another one stated, “I'm relieved and happy they've returned to their habitat safely” and the third one also said, “We went, we saw, what a terrible vacation! Let's not go there again, ok guys?”

Maybe it was their summer vacation trip?There's no place like home — Burnell Brown (@burnell_brown) August 10, 2021

I don’t know why I love elephants! — Rewrite Constitution (@TimetoactOne) August 10, 2021

Earlier position of the elephants

On the other hand, earlier the herd was still 200 kilometres away from the reserve as of Sunday night, but authorities believed the animals are now in "appropriate habitat" after crossing the river.

Drones and vehicles have previously been used by local officials to track the herd's movements. The herd was also shown live on Chinese state television for 24 hours, and images of the animals went popular on social media both in China and overseas.

(Image Credit: Twitter)