China: Thousands Infected With Bacterial Disease After Leak At Biopharmaceutical Factory

Thousands of people are suffering from bacterial disease in northwest China after a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year. According to CNN, the Health Commission of Lanzhou, which is the capital city of Gansu province, said that nearly 3,245 people had contracted the disease brucellosis, which is mostly caused by contact with livestock carrying the bacteria Brucella. Additionally, around 1,400 people are also suspected to have the disease, although the officials informed that no fatalities have been reported.

As per reports, the Chinese officials have tested nearly 21,847 people out of the city’s 2.9 million population. The symptoms of the disease, which is also known as Malta fever of Mediterranean fever, include headaches, muscle pain, fever and fatigue. According to US’ CDC, the symptoms can become chronic or never go away, like arthritis or swelling in certain organs.

The recent outbreak of the disease comes after a leak at the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory. The leak is thought to have taken place between July to August last year. China’s state-run media outlet, They Global Times reported that the factory used expired disinfectants and sanitisers while producing Brucella vaccines for animals. The contaminated waste gas formed aerosols, which contained bacteria and leaked into the air.

The people at the institute began reporting infection back in November last year, after which it quickly escalated. As per reports, by the end of December, at least 181 people tested positive for brucellosis. Infected patients even included students and faculty members of Lanzhou University. The outbreak has spread to Heilongjiang province, which is at the very northeastern tip of the country.

Free checkups for infected patients

With rising cases, the Lanzhou Health Commission had revoked vaccine production licenses for the plant in January. The officials also withdrew product approval numbers for two Brucellosis vaccines. As per reports, a total of seven veterinary drug product approval numbers were also cancelled in the factory.

The possibility of human-to-human transmission is believed to be extremely rare. People are thought to be infected by eating contaminated food or inhaling the bacteria. In a bid to control the outbreak, the Lanzhou Health Commission announced that 11 public hospitals would provide free and regular checkups for the infected patients. The officials have not given any other additional details on the compensation for patients, however, they did say that they would be launched in batches starting October.

(Image: Rep/AP)

