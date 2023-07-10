Last Updated:

Three Children Among Six People Killed In Stabbing In Kindergarten School In China

Three children among six people have been killed and one injured in a stabbing in a kindergarten in China's south-eastern Guangdong province.

Residents bring their children to play in a compound near a commercial office building in Beijing on May 10, 2021 | Image: AP/Representative Image


A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday killing six people which included three children and injuring one, police said.

Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm (0420 GMT), reported Reuters.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students... and one suspect has been arrested," a spokesperson for the city government told media.

