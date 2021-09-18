Tibetan Writer Dies After 8 Yrs Due To Ill Health Following Release From Chinese Custody

A Tibetan monk, who was one of the staunch critics of the Chinese government died this week after suffering years of ill health. The monk named Ra Tsering Dhondup succumbed to his liver disease, which started during the time when he was serving jail term. Dhondup was detained and held captive for three years after he criticized the Chinese government's policies in Tibet. He was forcefully put into prison back in 2010 and later released in 2013, but his health deteriorated after he came out of jail.

According to a report published by Radio Free Asia, Dhondup used to write under the pen name Shinglo Marpo and belonged to Rongtha monastery in Khyungchu county in Sichuan's Ngaba. As per the media reports, Dhondup's contents openly criticized the communist regime of China. "He was first detained in Barkham and was later sent to Mianyang Prison to complete his three-year sentence. He was released in 2013, but he was in failing health, and later he succumbed to liver disease and passed away," said Gendun Tsering--a friend and former colleague of Dhondup, who is presently living in India.

Tibetan writer dies after ill health following release from prison

As per media reports, Dhondup had also published a magazine, describing the situation in Tibet after Chinese government rule swept the region in 2008, which led to hundreds of deaths and the migration of Tibetan monks. While speaking to the media, Dhondup's colleague, who had worked with him in the magazine claimed that his friend received harsh treatment and had to face a lack of medical care in prison, and his health condition severely deteriorated ever since his release. Over the years, Chinese forces have tightened security around Tibetan Buddhism, prohibiting monks from visiting monasteries and preventing them from receiving traditional monastic education.

Meanwhile, the monks and nuns are forced to study "patriotic education" and other political campaigns that are against the basic teachings of Tibetan Buddhism. It is pertinent to mention here that China has caused much chaos in the Tibetan regions. Following China's occupation, Tibet's environment suffered hue damage, while its resources have been illegally used, and the rivers have been extremely polluted. Due to the Chinese government's hardline policies, the lives of Tibetans have been ruined and they have been devoid of their basic rights inside Tibet.

