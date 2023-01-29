Tibetans Faced Bigger Brunt Of Beijing's Zero-COVID Policy, Claims Report

China's zero-COVID policy that Beijing recently gave up disproportionately affected Tibetans, according to a report in Voice of America. "Tibetans are monitored more heavily and face harsher repercussions than people elsewhere because of the political sensitivity of the region,” the publication stated in its article. It further goes on to say that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) used its zero-COVID policy to target religious groups, dissidents, ethnic minorities and dissenters under the prext of protecting their health. Citizen's in Tibet capital Lhasa were "quarantined in empty stadiums, schools, warehouses and unfinished buildings," the article said.

Protests against policy

Protests over Chinese quarantine facilities in Tibet began first on social media in September 2022 and spilled into the streets on October 27. Curbs were imposed in the region on August 8, 2022. Chinese authorities reportedly used the curbs to arrest Tibetans in large numbers. Further, it is alleged that Tibetans were forced to undergo antigen tests to ascertain infection. The VOA report claims Tibetans with negative COVID tests were also quarantined and monitored continuously.

Tibetan exiles in Indian capital New Delhi protested against Beijing's rigid policy. Following massive protests, Beijing has overhauled many of the rules around its zero-COVID policy. This includes the shutting down of one of the main health code apps, which tracked people's travel history. Further, the rule to detain COVID-positive people was also withdrawn, effectively ending China's zero-COVID policy.

China's zero-COVID policy

At the helm of China’s administration, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) implemented lockdown measures known as the ‘Zero-COVID policy’ to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its application, measures taken by the Chinese administration under its Zero-COVID policy have been cited as a tool of repression and surveillance.

Nationwide protests broke out across China in November 2022 exhibiting the discontent among citizens over the policy. Meanwhile, CCP-imposed lockdowns and harsh containment measures, especially in Tibet, is said to have helped the Chinese regime implement its hyper-technological system of surveillance and control, Italy-based human rights magazine Bitter Winter said.