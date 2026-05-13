Trump In China LIVE: US President Arrives In Beijing, Vice President Greets Him On Tarmac
“We’re the two superpowers,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Tuesday after for the long flight to Beijing. “We’re the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China’s considered second.”
- World News
- 2 min read
Trump In China LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for his highly anticipated talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Iran war, trade and US arms sales to Taiwan. Trump was greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the tarmac.
“We’re the two superpowers,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Tuesday for the long flight to Beijing. “We’re the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China’s considered second.”
Meanwhile, Beijing reiterated its stance on key issues shaping China-US relations, laying out what it called four “red lines” that must not be crossed during the high-profile summit.
According to the Chinese Embassy in the US, the “no-go” areas include Taiwan, democracy and human rights, political systems, and China’s development rights.
Follow the live blog for all the latest updates.
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