US Senate Report Suggests US-EU Partnership To Keep China's Growing Belligerence In Check

According to a report by the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the US and European Union (EU) must mull over ways to ensure that the international system sticks to its values amid China's unfair trade practices, murky investment and political interference. The report states that the US and EU have 'very different visions' of the world as compared to China. This comes just weeks before Joe Biden is set to take over the US administration which experts believe will change things for China's economy as they expect the Democrat President may impose sanctions.

The US Senate report titled 'A Concrete Agenda for Transatlantic Cooperation on China' read, "The United States and Europe on the one hand, and China on the other, have very different visions of what the world should look like. This competition of ideas and of systems touches on our political and cultural values, our economic prosperity, and our security."

"The United States and Europe must decide how we will ensure the international system maintains its commitment to its values, even in the face of China’s unfair trading practices, murky and corrupt investment, and political interference to advance its authoritarian ends," it further added.

"China’s coercive regional posture"

As China continues to pose a threat in the Indo-Pacific region, the US Senate report stated that it's not possible for either side of the Atlantic to deal with the challenges that China throws on their path alone, adding that the countries need to collaborate to deal with the security threat. The degree to which China can dominate its neighbourhood and beyond may have an influence on the ability of the country to project power globally, states the report.

"Neither side of the Atlantic can respond to the challenges China poses alone. The only way forward is to work together. Transatlantic security and prosperity require that we renew our commitment to each other and pledge to use all of our combined tools to succeed," says the report.

"As a result of the region’s growing economic and political weight, the opportunities presented by robust alliances and partnerships, and China’s more assertive and coercive regional posture, the United States has determined that the Indo-Pacific is a top foreign policy priority," it further adds.

This report comes amid China's growing aggression in the Indo-pacific region while tensions continue to rise over the Hong Kong security legislation issue, trade, Beijing's military aggression as well as the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Earlier, Tsinghua University professor and former adviser to China's central bank David Li Daokui had wanted the economic planners to beware that incoming President Joe Biden may 'continue Trump's hard-line approach to China', according to a report by South China Morning Post. The Professor also warned them to not rule out the possibility of Donald Trump's comeback in 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)