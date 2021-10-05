The United States on Monday has said that Chinese military activity near Taiwan is provocative. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during her briefing told reporters that Washington remains concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan. She added that the Chinese military activity is destabilising risk miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability. The US response comes after China sent a record number of warplanes that flew over Taiwan Straits.

"We urge Beijing to seize its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan, and we have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said Psaki. "That's why we will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability. We maintain our commitments, as outlined in the three communiques, Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances," she said.

Psaki added that the United States' commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region. She also informed that the US will monitor the situation very closely. "We have been clear, privately and publicly, about our concern about the PRC's pressure and coercion toward Taiwan, and we will continue to watch the situation very closely," she said.

US Senator urges Biden to work with allies over Taiwan issue

Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio spoke stated that 145 Chinese warplanes have flown into or near Taiwan's air defense identification zone since Friday. The Republican Senator asserted that China's aggressive stance is intended to intimidate Taiwan and send a message to the rest of the free world. Rubio has therefore urged the Biden administration to work with allies to ensure that Beijing respects and maintains the status quo and the sovereign territory of Taiwan and its neighbours.

"If Beijing's recklessness is not met with international condemnation, Xi Jinping will think he has a green light for further aggression. President Joe Biden must work with our allies to ensure the People's Republic of China respects the status quo and the sovereign territory of Taiwan and its neighbours," he said.

Additionally, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also said that US is very concerned by China's provocative military activity near Taiwan. Price has urged Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid. It contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region, and we'll continue to stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values. We will do that as we continue to deepen our ties with Taiwan," Price said.

China sends 56 warplanes towards Taiwan

In one of its most aggressive stances against Taiwan, Beijing deployed a record 56 military planes towards Taiwan’s sovereign airspace. Taiwan’s defense ministry on October 4 said that the first sortie consisted 52 jets, including 34 J-16 fighter aircraft and 12 H-6 bombers that flew near the island’s air corridor. After that, at least four Chinese J-16s entered a southwestern part of Taiwan's air defense identification zone, Taiwan’s defense ministry stated in a document on Twitter. Taiwanese Air Force scrambled to intercept the jets out of the island, flagging China’s attempts of incursions, Taiwan’s defense ministry further stated.