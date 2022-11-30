US Warns Against China's Nuclear Expansion, Says Beijing Could Have 1,500 Warheads By 2035

The US Department of Defense has released a new report warning of China’s continuous and steady expansion of its nuclear arsenal citing that Beijing could achieve the possession of 1,500 warheads by the year 2035. Pentagon’s annual report released on Tuesday states that China is currently in possession of more than 400 nuclear warheads.

According to the report, Pentagon officials expect the People’s Liberation Army to conclude its military modernization by 2035. The latest numbers of nukes in Beijing’s possession indicate the nation is at pace with Pentagon estimates. The independent Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated in January that China had around 350 nukes, while the US Depart of Defense estimated that the number would reach up to 1,000 warheads by 2030.

How long can nuclear deterrence be effective?

The latest edition of the "Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China," published Wednesday by the Pentagon includes a broad array of observations of the PLA's rapid development in key areas as Sino-US relations remain tense. According to a Pentagon official, the report does not reflect an acceleration considering last year’s pace of growth. However, China’s nuclear buildup over the past few years is a “dramatic acceleration” when compared to the mid-2000s, the official told Politico. The pace of development of nuclear warheads by an unpredictable power like China is a major cause of concern for world peace and security. American officials have discussed Beijing's nuclear capabilities with NATO allies. This included several series of meetings in October, reported Politico.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addressed China’s nuclear arsenal expansion in one of the meetings, saying the global community would soon face two “near-peer” nuclear competitors, one Russia and another China. Stoltenberg further stated China is evolving its nuclear deterrence strategy and broadening the role of nuclear warheads in its military arsenal. Other NATO allies present at the meeting, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands, described China’s nuclear capabilities as a challenge for the alliance, reported Politico.