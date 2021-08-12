Several videos have appeared on social media showing Chinese officers confining individuals inside their homes as a result of the COVID-19 spike in China. According to ANI, a number of videos have gone viral on social media platforms including Weibo, Twitter, and Youtube, showing authorities placing iron bars over people's doors and smashing them to prevent them from leaving.

As per an article in Taiwan News, if someone is found to have opened their door more than three times, they will be locked inside by the authorities. People wearing complete PPE kits can be seen hammering big metallic bars over a doorway in an X pattern at a property, as seen in a Twitter post.

The Chinese Communist Party is locking people inside their homes again.



If someone in the building tests positive or has positive contact tracing, the whole building gets sealed for 14 to 21 days, sometimes longer.



If anyone tests positive, the entire building will be quarantined

A number of doorways are covered in another video, and a recording is blasted to the occupants proclaiming that people must not walk out as their doors will be sealed as soon as they are apprehended. As per Twitter users, in a video, a lady is seen dancing in front of workers donning hazmat suits, she was later locked in. According to reports, if anyone in the apartment tests positive for coronavirus or is determined to be in contact with a confirmed case, the entire building would be quarantined for two to three weeks.

China recorded over 180 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 108 locally transmitted infections, the highest single-day increase since the current outbreak began last month, amid growing concern about the spread of the more virulent Delta variant. On Monday, the National Health Commission (NMC) recorded 108 locally transmitted diseases, 35 imported infections, and 38 asymptomatic infections in its daily report.

12 million people in Wuhan subjected to mass testing

Last month, a cluster of events in Nanjing airport and later in Zhangjiajie, a tourist destination in China's south Hunan province, triggered a new wave of infections. Hubei province is now treating 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 55 locally-transmitted cases, largely in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the coronavirus first appeared in December of 2019. Wuhan's 12 million residents have already been subjected to mass testing. There were also 80 asymptomatic conditions under medical statements in the province, with 63 of them being locally transmitted, according to local health officials, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

