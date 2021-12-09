Watch Arnab Blast The Chinese For Shameful Propaganda Post CDS Bipin Rawat's Death

As China pushes shameful propaganda hiding behind its mouthpiece, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami gave a stern message to the President Xi Jinping-led country for playing dirty politics over CDS General Bipin Rawat's death. Highlighting the unbelievable level of opportunism shown by the neighbouring country over the tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, Arnab rightly remarked that it has shocked not just Indians but people worldwide.

"There is a piece, the details of the piece say that it has from the Global Times. Today, I can say without a doubt that Global Times is the mouthpiece of China and Xi Jinping. It is authorised, it is supported and it is seen to be the voice of the Chinese establishment. Most unfortunately, the Chinese establishment has used this tragedy to launch an attack on India," said Arnab.

On Wednesday, a Mi5-V17 chopper flying in from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington, crashed. The chopper had onboard CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other people. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, three including General Bipin Rawat was rushed to the hospital, where he and one other succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, is being treated for severe burns and is on life support.

Coward China uses mouthpiece to craft shameful propaganda

China stooped to an all-time low on Thursday as it attempted to play filthy politics on the unfortunate and tragic demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Taking a cowardly approach by hiding behind a mouthpiece post, China has made a very shameful and propagandist comment claiming that the death of General Bipin Rawat in the Indian Air Force chopper crash 'exposed the lack of discipline and combat preparedness' of India.

"It also dealt a heavy blow to the country's military modernization that could linger for a long time," China said.

