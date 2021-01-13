WHO Mission Will Fly Directly To Wuhan To Investigate COVID-19 Origin, Confirms China

The World Health Organization (WHO)’s investigative mission would fly directly to Wuhan, the Chinese foreign ministry has confirmed. In a regular press briefing, Chinese administration spokesman Zhao Lijian said the team would fly directly from Singapore to Wuhan, without giving further details about their schedule. The diplomat chose to remain silent even when asked if the team would quarantine amidst rising infections in the country.

A team of independent experts set by the United Health (UN) health agency was set to visit the Asian country in January to explore the beginning of the viral outbreak that first emerged in Wuhan. However, the sensitive mission has been subjected to delays and politics amid fears that Beijing is attempting to whitewash. Following a year’s negotiations, the Chinese authorities finally gave a green signal for the mission to enter the communist nation on January 14, that is tomorrow.

The research mission is a top priority for WHO, who has been accused of conspiring with China to hide information about the coronavirus. However, experts have reckoned that the mission was not about apportioning blame but of “reducing the risk.” Their remarks come after American President Donald Trump and his allied have notoriously termed coronavirus as the “China Virus.”

“This is about reducing the risk. And the media can help by avoiding Trump-style finger-pointing. Our job is not political,” said Fabian Leendertz, a professor in the epidemiology of highly pathogenic microorganisms at Germany’s public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, and part of the team, yesterday.

Read: 'Not Just A Visa Issue': China On Delay In WHO's Planned Mission To Probe COVID-19 Origin

Read: Mike Pompeo Reacts To China Embassy's Xinjiang 'emancipation' Tweet After Massive Flak

China denies hiding information

Despite the heat, Chinese authorities, the Wuhan Insitute of Virology (WIV) and Professor Shi Zhengli have angrily rejected all allegations of virus leak from the Wuhan lab. Scientists appointed by WHO were all set to arrive in Wuhan and inquire the origin of the pandemic that has caused more than a million deaths. In an email to the BBC, Wuhan lab scientist had assured that she had communicated with the UN health agency experts twice and added that, “I have personally and clearly expressed that I would welcome them to visit the WIV.”

Read: COVID-19: China's Sinovac Vaccine Shows Four Efficacy Rates, Experts Concerned

Read: Australian Treasurer Won't Say If He Was Stopping China Sale