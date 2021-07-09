Wild Giant Pandas No Longer 'endangered' In China As Number Rises To 1800

Giant pandas are no longer classified as endangered but are still vulnerable, a top Chinese official said. Addressing a press conference, Cui Shuhong, director of the Department of Natural Ecological Protection of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment confirmed the news of the reclassification specifying that it was done owing to the rise in number to 1,800 in the wild. International Union for Conservation of Nature, removed the animals from endangered species and re-labeled them as ‘vulnerable’ in 2016. However, Chinese officials stopped short of mirroring the decision.

Giant panda, being popular in #China &nicknamed “滚滚”(rolling) in Chinese, is getting more friends. With longstanding efforts of the government & improvement in people’s awareness of animal protection, more than 1,800 of them are found in the wild and are no longer “endangered”. pic.twitter.com/krpv64D199 — 吴鹏 Wu Peng (@WuPeng_MFAChina) July 8, 2021

Giant Pandas are native to the forests of South Central China and are characterized by their bold black and white coat and rotund body. For a very long time, China has considered animals as national treasures. However, in recent times it has loaned and used them for diplomatic leverage. According to experts, China managed to save its iconic animal through its long-term conservation efforts which also included expansion of the mammals’ habitat. Additionally, the officials recreated and replanted bamboo forests, which make up to 99 percent of the animals’ diet.

As soon as the news broke it, it sent sparks of joy amongst Chinese residents who said that it was "proof" that conservation efforts are worth it. "This is the result of years of hard work. Well done to all the conservationists," one person wrote on microblogging platform Weibo. "in some happy Friday news, China has confirmed that the Giant #Panda is no longer an endangered species," wrote another user on Twitter.

Giant panda gives birth to twins

A giant panda at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo gave birth to twins on June 23, sending a wave of joy across the city. This was the second pregnancy for Shin Shin, who mated her partner Lee Lee in early march, sending the zoo employees into a vigil. The panda couple, loaned by China to the Japanese zoo, is already parents to Xiang Xiang, a female panda born in 2017 and scheduled to be repatriated back to China later this year. Officials from the Ueno Zoo stated that the twins were born early on Wednesday adding that the gender of the pair is yet to be confirmed.

