Will 'no Longer Recognise': China Hits Back At UK Over Visa Scheme For Hongkongers

As the UK readies to welcome thousands of Hong Kong residents to escape Beijing’s authoritarian regime, China on January 29 said that it will “no longer recognise” the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers. This came after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 28 announced the new visa scheme that offered qualifying Hong Kong citizens a route to British citizenship allowing millions of Hongkongers to begin applying to live and work in the UK when a historic immigration scheme for British National Overseas citizens finally opens its doors on January 31.

Britain had also accused China of breaking the pledge it made ahead of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover that the financial hub would continue to have key freedom and autonomy for at least 50 years. The UK also argued it as its moral duty to protect the subjects of the former British colony.

However, this triggered retaliation from Beijing with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian telling reporters that “From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions.”

However, it still remains unclear what China’s latest declaration implies for Hong Kongers in practical terms but it has set the stage of further confrontation between London and Beijing. Just last year, Chinese authorities had warned that they might consider ending BN(O) passport recognition. At the time, it had also said that BN(O) holders will be unable to travel to the Chinese mainland.

Johnson says 'immensely proud'

In a statement, the UK PM said that he is “immensely proud” and further added that the country stood up for freedom and autonomy - the values both UK and Hong Kong hold dear. Under the new scheme, Britain has estimated that nearly three million Hongkongers and their dependents will be eligible to move to the UK for five years and apply for full citizenship. The BN(O) is a special status created under British law in 1987 that specifically relates to Hong Kong. The scheme was first announced back in July as controversial national security legislation imposed by Beijing went into effect in Hong Kong, sharply curtailing political freedom

Johnson said, “I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BN(O)s to live, work and make their home in our country. In doing so we have honoured our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy – values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear”.

