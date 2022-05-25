Xi Jinping Defends China's Human Rights Record Amid Accusations Over Uyghur Camps

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video call spoke with United Nations Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet as she has arrived in China on a six-day visit. During the conversation, Xi Jinping stressed that China is working on human rights development that "suits its own national conditions", according to state broadcaster CCTV, as cited by AP. Jinping said that countries must not "patronise lectures" on human rights and politicise human rights issues.

“Through long-term and persistent hard work, China has successfully embarked on a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions,” Xi told UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call as per AP.

Michelle Bachelet has landed in China for a six-day visit is due to visit Xinjiang, a region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups. Outlining the Chinese administration's stance on human rights, Xi Jinping stressed that China should choose its own path and not follow the models of other countries, according to AP.

He further rejected the criticism and labelled it as interference in internal affairs. In his talks with Bachelet, Xi Jinping said, "When it comes to human rights issues, there is no such thing as a flawless utopia and countries do not need patronizing lecturers," according to the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"We don’t need ‘masters’ that dictate to other countries, let alone politicizing and turning the human rights issue into a tool, practicing double standards and interference in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of human rights," Xi Jinping told Bachelet as per AP.

'No one can claim perfection on human rights': Xi Jinping

During the conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that "no one can claim perfection" in human rights protection and there is always room for improvement. Xi Jinping emphasised that China is willing to hold dialogue on human rights and cooperate with its partners to enhance "common understanding, reduce differences, promote mutual learning, seek progress together, and jointly advance the international human rights" for the benefit of people across the world.

According to the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Bachelet said that she will have extensive engagements and direct communication with the Chinese government and people across different sectors. She expressed confidence that this visit will give her a better understanding of China.

Hacked police files reveal details regarding China's 're-education camps' for Uyghurs

The visit of Michelle Bachelet to Xinjiang comes at a time when thousands of photographs and spreadsheets from incarceration in Xinjiang have been revealed in the hacked data from Chinese police servers. The hacked data sheds light on China's "re-education camps and formal prisons" which are related systems of detention for Uyghurs, BBC News reported.

The hacked data known as "Xinjiang Police Files" were shared with BBC earlier this year and the data shows detention of the region's Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities. As per the news report, the hacked data contradicts the claim made by the Chinese government regarding the "re-education camps" in Xinjiang, which they call "schools". The hacked files have over 5000 photographs of Uyghurs taken between January - July 2018 and at least 2884 of whom were detained.

