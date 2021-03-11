Xi Jinping Speaks; Tells PLA 'China's Security Largely Unstable; Prepare For Complexities'

Stating that the current security situation of China is 'largely unstable and uncertain', President Xi Jinping has directed the country's military to be prepared for a variety of "complex and difficult" situations at any time and to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty.

President Xi, (67) who heads the ruling Communist Party of China and the People's Liberation Army, made the remarks at a panel discussion with representatives of the armed forces during the annual parliamentary session in Beijing on Tuesday.

"The current security situation of our country is largely unstable and uncertain," Xi said. "The entire military must coordinate the relationship between capacity building and combat readiness, be prepared to respond to a variety of complex and difficult situations at any time, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and provide strong support for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state," he added. READ | PM Modi & PM Suga discuss row over S China Sea; vow to strengthen India-Japan Partnership

Xi spoke to the military delegates of the National People's Congress, (NPC) at the end of its six-day annual session on Thursday. There are 288 national legislators from the armed forces, the largest group of lawmakers in the NPC - which consists of 2,000 members.

The Parliament session is taking place in the backdrop of China's withdrawal of troops from the contentious area of Pangong Lake area in the eastern Ladakh region along with the Indian Army. India has made it clear to China that the disengagement of troops at all friction points is necessary to bring peace and tranquillity on the border and make way for the development of bilateral relations.

Xi also spoke of 'uncertain times', amid the growing tensions with the US as President Joe Biden continues to pursue the hardline policy of his predecessor Donald Trump towards China. The relations between China and the US are at an all-time low. The two countries have locked horns over various issues, including trade, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea, and human rights.

China's security in a "high-risk phase"

China's Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe earlier called on the military to boost combat readiness, saying China's national security had "entered a high-risk phase".

The focus of Saturday's meeting was how to handle security risks on multiple fronts - from its Himalayan border dispute with India to simmering tensions with Japan over the East China Sea and rivalry with the United States, including over technology.

Wei told the delegates that "we are facing mounting tasks in national defense... and we must comprehensively improve military training and preparedness for battle so as to increase our strategic capabilities to prevail over our strong enemies."

"The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is at a critical stage where we are facing unprecedented opportunities as well as unprecedented challenges," We said.

Wei also warned that US containment efforts would "last throughout the process of China's national rejuvenation".