Xi Jinping Wants China To Present 'lovable And Respectable' Image To The World: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was essential for the country to present an image of a "credible, lovable, and respectable China," according to state-run news agency Xinhua. While speaking at a study session for the Communist Party's top leadership on May 31, Xi said that the ruling party's propaganda organisations need to make it evident for the rest of the world that Beijing hopes for "nothing but the Chinese people's well-being." As per the report, the Chinese President emphasized that 'telling Chinese stories, spreading the voice of China, and presenting a true, three-dimensional and comprehensive China are important tasks for strengthening' the global communication with the Asian country.

"It is necessary to make friends, unite and win over the majority, and constantly expand the circle of friends [when it comes to] international public opinion," he was quoted by Xinhua as saying. He further added that China should be “open and confident, but also modest and humble" in its communication with the world.

Meanwhile, according to a CNN report, even though Xi's approach reveals don Monday makes sense, China has failed to make strong diplomatic relationships with major world powers and shares ties only with Russia and Pakistan. The American media outlet also noted that the reputation of China has deteriorated in 'many parts of the world'. It further cited a Pew Research report from late 2020 that concluded that out of 14 countries surveyed across Europe, North America and East Asia, each one of them had a majority negative view of China.

China’s image, COVID-19 pandemic, 'Warrior diplomacy'

China's image across the globe drastically depleted since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world. The pandemic coupled with allegations and conspiracy theories against government cover-up in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019 has further deteriorated the perception of the country. However, CNN noted that the opinions of China were 'worsening even before the pandemic' citing its embrace of "wold warrior" diplomacy, named after the Chinese action movies.

Reportedly, China's "wold warrior" diplomacy started taking its shape in 2019 when Chinese diplomats began aggressively calling out the alleged slights against the country either on news conferences or on social media. In July 2019, Zhao Lijian who was a counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Pakistan at the time started condemning the 'hypocrisy' of the US on human rights and started flagging America's own problems regarding racism, gun violence among others.

Even though his criticism was reportedly controversial, he was promoted to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. Shortly after that, several other diplomats followed his suit. Now months after china continued with its stringent approach, analysts, according to BBC note that Xi’s remarks on Monday mark a rare admission of Beijing’s isolation.

