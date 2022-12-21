Xi Meets Dmitry Medvedev In Beijing; China-Russia Relations & Ukraine Conflict Discussed

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing with Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev who currently serves as the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the chairman of the United Russia Party on Wednesday. Medvedev is visiting China on an invitation from the Communist Party of China (CCP), said the Chinese government in a brief. Sino-Russian relations along with the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine were topics of discussion.

Russia has been looking towards China after the US-led western bloc has punished the former for invading Ukraine in February by imposing numerous sanctions on it. Even though China has reiterated that the war should be resolved through diplomatic means and nuclear sabre-rattling was not acceptable, Russian President Putin is now looking at China to foster closer economic ties with its ally in the face of the economic sanctions thrown at the Russian federation. Dmitry Medvedev, having been part of Putin’s inner circle for the past two decades, has been vital in carrying Putin’s diplomatic messages.

"We discussed cooperation between the two ruling parties of China and Russia ... bilateral cooperation within our strategic partnership, including on the economy and industrial production. We also discussed international issues - including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Medvedev said. At present, the relationship between China and Russia is entering the "third decade", said the Chinese government. The sides also discussed the situation in former Soviet countries, including the Ukrainian crisis, as well as a number of significant issues of the international agenda, the statement read.

Xi and Medvedev on the Ukraine “crisis”

The Chinese government in its statement said that the ‘crisis’ in Ukraine “is very complicated” and that Russia was willing to solve the problems through peace talks. China hopes all parties in the Ukraine conflict will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, Xi said. “China has always decided its position and policies according to the merits of the matter itself, adhered to an objective and impartial position, and actively persuaded peace talks,” the brief said. Medvedev said that “the talks were useful”. No other information discussed regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine was revealed.

Exchange between United Russia Party and Communist Party of China

Medvedev, currently the chairman of the ruling United Russia party, also congratulated Xi on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CCP. “The cooperation between the United Russia Party and the Communist Party of China is an important part of Russia-China relations,” said Medvedev. “The United Russia Party is willing to strengthen the exchange of experience in governing the country with the CCP, implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, actively promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy and trade, energy, agriculture and other fields, jointly resist various external pressure and unfair measures, and promote the greater development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Russia and China,” said Medvedev in the statement.