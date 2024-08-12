sb.scorecardresearch
  • Chinese Bharatnayam Dancer Makes History; Performs 'Arangetram' in China

Published 17:54 IST, August 12th 2024

Chinese Bharatnayam Dancer Makes History; Performs 'Arangetram' in China

A 13-year-old Chinese girl scripted history when she performed Bharatanatyam "Arangetram" in China, a landmark in the journey of the ancient Indian dance.

17:54 IST, August 12th 2024