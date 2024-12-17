Chinese Envoy Calls for Joint Efforts to De-Escalate Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A Chinese envoy on Monday called on Russia and Ukraine to meet each other halfway and start peace talks at an early date and called on the broader international community to form synergy in de-escalating the situation.

China once again calls on the parties to the conflict to exercise calm and restraint, strictly observe international humanitarian law, and refrain from attacking civilians and civil infrastructure, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said at a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine.

Geng also called on the international community including humanitarian organizations to scale up their humanitarian assistance based on the principle of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

China expresses serious concern about the recent attack on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety and security team stationed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, he said.

"We call on both sides to meet each other halfway and start peace talks at an early date. We call on the international community to provide support and create favorable conditions and make efforts for promoting peace and negotiations as well as de-escalation," Geng said.

The Chinese envoy also refuted groundless accusations made by the U.S. representative at the meeting.