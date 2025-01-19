Chinese Man Spends ₹3.5 Crore to Make Real Shin-Chan House, Aims to Recreate Kasukabe Town

Beijing: If you remember a kid-friendly cartoon series called Shin-chan, then you're probably familiar with the iconic red and white brick house of the character named Shinnosuke Nohara. Well, one passionate fan took it to the next level by spending approximately $400,000 (around Rs 3.5 crores) to recreate that very house and make it his own.

A Chinese person named Shen took over his family’s sheep farm and spent over a year working on the project, according to Record China. He also tracked down the exclusive licensing agent for Crayon Shin-chan in China and made five trips to Shanghai to secure the official rights.

The construction of Shen’s house began in July 2024, requiring custom-made materials, which increased the cost of the project. With support from his mother, who helped financially, Shen has been able to bring his vision to life. The nearly finished house spans about 100 square meters and is set to become a photography hotspot for fans and cosplayers alike.

Shin-chan like home | image credit: Record China

However, Shen’s ambitions don’t end with this house. He plans to recreate Futaba Kindergarten from the anime and transform it into an educational center. His ultimate dream is to build the entire Kasukabe Town from Shin-chan, creating a real-world space where fans can fully immerse themselves in the world of the beloved character.

Crayon Shin-chan, created by Yoshito Usui, first debuted as a comic in 1990 and quickly became a fan favorite due to its unique humor and relatable characters. Following Usui’s death in 2009, his team continued the series under the banner Yoshito Usui & UY Studio, ensuring that Shin-chan’s legacy lives on.