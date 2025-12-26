Chinese MLRS Reportedly Explodes During Live Rocket Launch, Multiple Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Amidst the ongoing border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, a Chinese-made MLRS rocket launcher reportedly exploded while launching rockets. A video of a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), exploding during live rocket launches, has surfaced on social media, with claims of multiple casualties on the Cambodian military side. The incident reportedly occurred near the disputed border of Thailand and Cambodia, raising questions about the reliability of the Chinese-made military equipment and drawing a meme fest.

According to the claims made on social media, the MLRS detonated mid-launch, engulfing the vehicle in flames and allegedly killing the military personnel present at the site. The tragic accident occurred amid ongoing clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, which have been exchanging rocket and artillery fire for weeks following the collapse of a recent ceasefire over disputed territory.

The fighting has resulted in multiple casualties, both army personnel and civilians and forced over 5 lakh people to flee their homes.

As per claims, the explosion occurred when the Cambodian army was firing rockets towards Thailand, using the Chinese-made Type 90B MLRS. The launcher reportedly malfunctioned, causing a massive explosion that allegedly killed 8 soldiers on the spot. Amidst the ongoing conflict, the incident has put a question mark on the quality and reliability of Chinese-made military equipment.

