Chinese Nationals Welcome PM Modi With Indian Classical Music and Dance Performances in Tianjin | Watch

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, on Saturday to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the country in seven years. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Chinese officials.

The reception featured cultural programs presented by Chinese nationals who showcased their skills in Indian classical music and dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi. Many of these performers have been learning and practicing Indian classical arts for years. Prime Minister Modi later interacted with the artists following the performances.

After the performance, Zhang Jinghu, a member of the dance troupe, shared her journey with Odissi. "I have learnt Odissi from my childhood days. I later also learnt it from an Indian guru...I like it. I learnt it for years and also became a performer as well as a teacher...I feel classical dance is like an ocean. If you want to learn it, you have to take it deep, you have to learn many stories...I introduced these things to China's students and they love it. They want to learn it for long and deep...It is an honour to perform in front of him. This is the first time I will see him. It is so exciting. This is a very good chance," she said.

Another performer, Jin Shanshan (Eesha), spoke about her decades-long engagement with Bharatanatyam. "I started learning Bharatnatyam in 1994. It has been almost 30 years. For today's program, we have been preparing for about a month. We prepared a new item...I think now more and more people have started to know it and enjoy it. I got about 100 students...We feel so excited and we practised a lot. It is a big thing for us."

Members of the Indian diaspora in Tianjin also greeted the Prime Minister with chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Vande Mataram."

Speaking to reporters, Saubhik Mandal, an Indian national based in Tianjin, described the experience of meeting Modi as memorable. “I saw PM Modi in person…There is an immense opportunity in the biotech sector…With the population of the two countries, the industry can grow. PM Modi says ‘perform, reform and transform’,” he noted.

Shortly after landing, Modi shared glimpses of what he described as a “very special welcome” in Tianjin.

During this visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

This year’s SCO Summit carries particular significance for India, as it follows the United States’ decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports of Russian crude oil.