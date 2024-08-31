sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:29 IST, August 31st 2024

Chinese Path to Modernization Distinctive, Inspiring, Claims President of Central African Republic

Touadera said when visiting China, he was struck by "the blend of tradition and modernity, as well as the unique cultural atmosphere and dynamic economy here were all eye-opening."

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Faustin-Archange Touadéra
Faustin-Archange Touadéra | Image: AP
