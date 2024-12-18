Chinese Vice President Meets With Indian National Security Adviser

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Indian National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

Han said both sides should cultivate political mutual trust and gradually resume dialogue and cooperation in areas including economy and trade as well as culture, promoting bilateral relations to return to a stable development track, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Doval is in Beijing for the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for China-India Boundary Question with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi.

Details of their meeting were not immediately available.

In his meeting with Han, Doval said the resumption of the meeting had significant meaning for developing bilateral relations, CCTV said.

Doval said India was willing to strengthen strategic communication and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and inject new impetus to developing bilateral relations, according to CCTV.

Ties between India and China deteriorated in July 2020, after a military clash killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese.

It turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

Both India and China have withdrawn troops from some areas on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso lake, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multitier deployment.