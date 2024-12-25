Published 16:39 IST, December 25th 2024
Christmas 2024: World Leaders Modi, Biden, Pope Francis Extend Heartwarming Wishes
Top world leaders Pope Francis, PM Narendra Modi, and US President Joe Biden took to their social media handles to extend heartwarming Merry Christmas wishes.
Uniting the world in the spirit of love, peace and tradition, top political leaders of major global economies like India's PM Narendra Modi , US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Pope Francis wished Merry Christmas to people on December 25.
"This Christmas season, my hope is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection to really look at one another. Not as Democrats or Republicans. But as who we really are: fellow Americans," US President Joe Biden tweeted.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter to share 'joy, health, love, and peace,' on this special day. “Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we’re also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace,” Trudeau said.
Calling Christmas a time to celebrate with family and friends and yet remembering those who lost their loved ones, Australian PM Albanese wrote, "For many Australians Christmas Day is one to celebrate with family and friends. But for those doing it tough, or those who’ve lost loved ones Christmas Day can be difficult time."
PM Modi also rendered his wishes to people around the world on Christmas and wrote, "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society."
Meanwhile, Pope Francis wrote, “Tonight, God draws near to you because you are important to him. From the manger, as food for your life, He tells you: “If you feel consumed by events, if a sense of guilt and inadequacy devours you, if you hunger for justice, I am with you. #Christmas. Jesus asks us to go to the bare reality of things, to lay down all our excuses, our justifications and our hypocrisies at the feet of the manger. He whom Mary tenderly wrapped in swaddling wants us to be clothed in love. #Christmas."
