Christmas 2024: World Leaders Modi, Biden, Pope Francis Extend Heartwarming Wishes

Uniting the world in the spirit of love, peace and tradition, top political leaders of major global economies like India's PM Narendra Modi , US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Pope Francis wished Merry Christmas to people on December 25.

"This Christmas season, my hope is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection to really look at one another. Not as Democrats or Republicans. But as who we really are: fellow Americans," US President Joe Biden tweeted.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter to share 'joy, health, love, and peace,' on this special day. “Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we’re also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace,” Trudeau said.

Calling Christmas a time to celebrate with family and friends and yet remembering those who lost their loved ones, Australian PM Albanese wrote, "For many Australians Christmas Day is one to celebrate with family and friends. But for those doing it tough, or those who’ve lost loved ones Christmas Day can be difficult time."

PM Modi also rendered his wishes to people around the world on Christmas and wrote, "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society."