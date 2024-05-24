Advertisement

U.S. intelligence chief Bill Burns is set to engage in discussions with Israeli representatives in Paris, aiming to revive negotiations for a truce in Gaza, according to a western source close to the matter, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Burns, the CIA Director, is expected to arrive in the French capital on Friday or Saturday. This visit follows Israel's approval to restart negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in exchange for a ceasefire.

A quick look at the background

Previous negotiation attempts in Cairo and Doha, which included Qatar and Egypt as mediators for Hamas, fell apart earlier this month. Both Israel and Hamas were reportedly dissatisfied with each other's terms, leading to a breakdown in talks.

According to AFP, it is unclear whether representatives from Qatar or Egypt will participate in the Paris discussions. The New York Times has reported that Burns is scheduled to meet his Israeli counterpart, David Barnea, the head of the Mossad spy agency. Additionally, Axios news cited a source indicating that Burns would also meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside Barnea.

New developments

Israeli negotiators have recently developed a "new proposal" to renew the hostage talks, which includes "some compromises" from Israel's previous stance during the last round of negotiations in Cairo.

As these high-stakes talks unfold, the international community watches closely, hoping for progress toward a ceasefire and the release of hostages, marking a significant step toward peace in the region.