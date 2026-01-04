Clashes Erupt in Dhaka as Police Use Batons, Water Cannons to Disperse Mobile Phone Traders; 20 Injured, Dozens Detained

Dhaka: Violent clashes broke out between mobile phone traders and law enforcement in several major intersections across Dhaka on Sunday as police attempted to break up sit-ins and road blockades called by traders protesting the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system.

The Mobile Business Community Bangladesh (MBCB), representing mobile phone traders, had rallied in large numbers early in the morning, blocking crucial traffic hubs at Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Sonargaon intersection, Basundhara City Shopping Complex, Panthapath, and Kathalbagan. They demanded the postponement and withdrawal of the NEIR system, reforms to its implementation, and the release of traders arrested in a recent attack on the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building.

Violent Confrontations with Police

Police moved in shortly after the protests began, first issuing warnings for the demonstrators to vacate the blocked roads. When traders did not comply, law enforcement resorted to baton charges, water cannons, tear gas shells, and sound grenades to disperse the crowds.

The confrontations turned physical, with protesters throwing bricks and stones at police personnel as tensions escalated. In response, authorities intensified the use of force to restore normalcy.

Advertisement

According to MBCB Vice President Shamim Mollah, at least 20 traders suffered injuries, mainly from exposure to tear gas and during clashes with police. Officers also reportedly sustained injuries amid the counter-attacks by demonstrators.

Detentions and Traffic Disruptions

Police officials confirmed that around 12 people were detained during the operation, including 8-10 who were taken into custody after engaging in violent acts against law enforcement. Earlier in the morning, several more, six to seven traders were reportedly detained shortly after blockades began.

Advertisement

The road blockades caused severe traffic congestion across key areas of the city, stranding commuters and disrupting normal movement for several hours. Traffic flow gradually resumed after traders were pushed back and intersections cleared, especially around Karwan Bazar.

Traders Demand

Many of the protesters maintained that their opposition was not against the NEIR system but its current implementation, which they argue imposes undue hardships, complex regulatory barriers, and irrational expenses on mobile phone businesses.

Government and Police Response

Tejgaon police told local media that the traders blocked major intersections, causing significant inconvenience to the public, and they ignored repeated requests to clear the roads. Police action, he added, was taken only after peaceful warnings failed and violence erupted.