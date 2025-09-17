Close Encounter For Trump's Air Force One, Spirit Jet Forced To Change Course

World News: Air Force One, carrying US President Donald Trump to Britain, reportedly experienced a mid-air “close encounter.” The presidential plane, en route to London Stansted Airport on 16 September, encountered a brief airspace conflict or proximity alert with another aircraft during its transatlantic flight.

What We Know So Far

The incident reportedly occurred while President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were flying from Morristown Airport, New Jersey, to the UK. Air Force One had a close encounter with a Spirit Airlines jet over New York airspace.

Aviation authorities have not confirmed any emergency manoeuvres or threats, but the term “close encounter” has been used in media reports to describe the situation.

The aircraft landed safely at Stansted, where Trump was received by Warren Stephens, the US Ambassador to the UK, and Viscount Hood, representing King Charles III.

Trump’s visit includes ceremonial events at Windsor Castle, meetings with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and senior royals including Prince William and Princess Kate.

A carriage procession, royal salute, and military flypast featuring the Red Arrows and F-35 jets were the part of the pageantry.

The close mid-air encounter involving Air Force One, did not disrupt the schedule and the aircraft landed safely at Stansted Airport, where President Trump proceeded with his planned engagements without delay.