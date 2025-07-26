Colonial lines, A Hindu Temple and A New Frontier For US-China Cold War Reason Behind Escalating Border Conflict Between Thailand and Cambodia

Tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border have erupted into deadly clashes, marking the most severe confrontation between the two nations in over a decade. The conflict, which began with skirmishes in May 2025, has now escalated to involve heavy artillery, fighter jets, and naval forces, resulting in significant casualties and mass evacuations.

Key facts of the conflict

The latest flare-up started on Thursday, with intense fighting spreading across multiple border areas. Early Saturday, Thailand’s navy joined the army in repelling what it described as incursions by Cambodian troops at three points in eastern Trat province. According to the Thai Defense Ministry, marine forces successfully pushed back the encroaching soldiers, emphasizing that “Thailand stands firm in defending its sovereignty” and that “aggression will not be tolerated.” Cambodia, meanwhile, maintains it is acting in self-defense.

Displaced Cambodians receive water at the Battkhao Resettlement Camp in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia, Saturday, July 26, 2025 | Source: AP

The death toll has climbed to at least 30, with Thailand reporting 19 fatalities on its side, including six soldiers, and over 60 injuries. Cambodia has confirmed 13 deaths. The violence has forced the evacuation of more than 100,000 people from conflict zones. Earlier incidents in May included landmine explosions that maimed two Thai soldiers and a border skirmish that killed a Cambodian soldier, igniting the current standoff.

Both countries insist on operating only in self-defense, with Thailand demanding a halt to Cambodian hostilities as a precondition for any ceasefire. This clash follows a period of relative stability since the deadly 2011 conflict, which also left dozens dead.

Geopolitical Implications: A New Front in Cold War 2.0

Beyond the immediate border dispute, the conflict is entangled in broader regional dynamics, positioning Southeast Asia as a key theater in the escalating US-China rivalry often referred to as Cold War 2.0. The sudden escalation between two ASEAN members has rattled the Indo-Pacific, a region already strained by great power contestation. Middle powers like France, the UK, and Turkey are also influencing the strategic landscape here.

The roots trace back to colonial-era borders drawn under the 1907 Franco-Siamese Treaty, where Siam (now Thailand) ceded territories to French-controlled Cambodia amid pressures from Britain and France. These vaguely defined boundaries persisted through World War II, when Thailand briefly regained areas by allying with Japan, only to lose them again post-war.

Cambodia’s independence and colonial lines drawn in 1953 left the issues unresolved.

The Cold War era intensified the border as a flashpoint, with Cambodia’s civil war, the Khmer Rouge regime, and Vietnam’s 1978 invasion drawing in support from the US, China, and ASEAN nations for anti-Vietnamese forces. Even after Vietnam’s 1989 withdrawal and the 1991 Paris Peace Accords, no lasting border resolution emerged. Recent efforts, such as a February 2024 strategic partnership aimed at de-escalation, crumbled with the May 2025 clashes.

Chadaporn Duchanee, left, Prapha Sanpote, second from left, members of a group of elderly in Surin who learn ballroom dance together distribute toiletry for Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, at an evacuation center in Surin province, Thailand | Source: AP

Amid rising global military budgets and geopolitical strains, ASEAN countries are boosting defense spending despite pursuing economic integration. This discord highlights the bloc’s lack of unity in political and military stances, echoing post-colonial border challenges seen in South Asia under British rule. The ongoing hostilities, now in their second day without a ceasefire in sight, could deepen instability and further entrench great power influences in the region.

The Role of Ancient Hindu Temples in the Dispute

At the heart of many flashpoints lies the Preah Vihear temple, a 900-year-old Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, perched on a 525-meter cliff in Cambodia’s Dangrek mountains. Built during the Khmer Empire, this site holds religious significance for both Cambodians and Thais. Although the International Court of Justice awarded it to Cambodia in 1962, the surrounding territory remains contested, fueling simmering tensions.

Nearby, about 95 km to the west, stands the 12th-century Ta Muen Thom temple, another Shiva shrine. While overshadowed by the fame of Angkor Wat, this cluster of temples has been central to the Thailand-Cambodia conflict for over half a century, symbolizing deeper historical and cultural claims tied to the disputed borders.