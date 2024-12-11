Colorado Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Sends This Shocking Last Text to Her...

World News: The Colorado dentist who is accused of poisoning her wife sent back-to-back text messages to her before she died, the investigation revealed.

Colorado Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife

The dentist named Dr. James Craig, who allegedly killed his wife, Angela Craig, by poisoning her, had reportedly purchased the drug online.

According to the local media reports, James sent a series of text messages to check if she was alive or dead. In one of the text messages exchanged between the dentist husband and wife, she said, “I feel drugged.”.

In his reply, James said, “Given our history, I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you.”

James had tried to drug his wife five years earlier too, according to Angela's sister.

The police department has filed a 50-page-long chargesheet based on all the evidence and deceased wife Angela's relatives statements. Police department detectives laid out evidence that includes witness statements, text messages, and computer search history of James Craig.

According to the detective's statement to local news agencies, it appears that it is a well-planned and complex murder.

James Craig's search history was full of poison-related searches and if they can be detected in the human body after death, as per the reports.